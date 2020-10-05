Mahama will cancel Free SHS - Bawumia states again

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said for a President who cancelled allowances for teacher and nursing trainees as well as that of Arabic teachers, John Mahama, should he be voted for in the 7 December 2020 polls, will surely cancel the free senior high school education policy instituted by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said NPP is on the right track, arguing that the former president does not believe in the policy and has no clue on how to strengthen it.



Addressing residents of Abelemkpe, the Vice President said John Mahama cannot be trusted with the Free SHS policy.



“If Mr. Mahama couldn’t pay trainees’ allowances in that he had to insensitively cancel it, where would he get over GH¢2 billion to fund free SHS?” Bawumia quizzed.

“John Mahama said if he had ¢2 billion, he would not spend it on Free SHS. Today he is trying to tell us that he will make free SHS better. Something you said was not going to be possible. He has zero credibility when it comes to Free SHS. We cannot trust him with the Free SHS.”



He stated that, “When we gave John Mahama the chance, what did he do to teacher trainee allowance? He cancelled it. We gave him the chance, what did he do to nurse trainee allowance? He cancelled it. What did he do to Arabic teachers allowance? He cancelled it. So, what will he do to free SHS? He will cancel it”.