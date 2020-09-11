General News

Mahama will pay menzgold customers who deserve to be paid - Opare Addo

The NDC has promised to pay customers whose monies are still locked up

All Menzgold customers who did not earn dividend equivalent to their initial investment will receive their monies back if the NDC wins the 2020 polls, National Youth Organiser of the party has said.

According to George Opare Addo, the NDC will institute a probe into the Menzgold customers’ claims and pay the credible ones.



“First of all, Menzgold customers are Ghanaians and the state must care. The next NDC government will probe the claims and pay those who deserve to be paid. There are customers who did not earn anything on their capital, such people must be paid and there are those who earned enough dividend equivalent to their investment,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



Already, former President John Dramani Mahama has promised pay all customers of their collapsed banks their outstanding investments.

“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others. I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise,” he said.



John Mahama made the bold promise at an event on Monday, July 27, 2020, to formally outdoor his running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

