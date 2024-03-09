Mahama will reverse partisan-induced renaming of public places, institutions - NDC MP

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reacted to the letter sent to the presidency by the Dagbon State over the renaming of the Tamale Airport.

The Dagbon State issued a letter in which it expressed its opposition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent decision to name the Tamale Airport, Yakubu Tali International Airport.



The letter, which was signed by Ya-Na Abubakari II, said he was the one who released the land for the airport.



He added that since the announcement of the renaming, he has received several calls in opposition to the decision.



Reacting to this, Dr. Apaak said the partisan approach towards the renaming of state institutions and facilities is what has caused this.

He slammed the government over the matter, stating that a new government under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama would address the issue.



He assured Ghanaians that all institutions of state that this government has, through partisan means, renamed would be reversed.



“You see where the needless partisan-induced renaming of public places and institutions is leading to? Ghanaians should be rest assured that John Dramani Mahama will reinstate the original names of all these public places and institutions when he is elected President of Ghana,” he said.