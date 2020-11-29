Mahama will soon tell us he started creating heaven and earth - Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has waded into the free SHS debate following the assertion by former President John Dramani Mahama that he launched it in 2015.
The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said: “We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in the double track. I assure you my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track".
This has however generated backlash especially from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Listen to Simon Osei Mensah's take while contributing to a panel discussion on Kumasi-based Hello FM in the video below:
