Mahama will stop corruption if he's voted into power again - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader ,Haruna Iddrisu has assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will eradicate corruption if his outfit wins 2020 elections.

He disclosed this during the official launch of the NDC’s manifesto, Mr. Iddrisu said former President Mahama will ensure that corruption scandals that have been swept under the carpet be dealt with.



“John Dramani Mahama promises to once again make corruption a high-risk activity. He will sting corruption like the scorpion will bite you when you are caught with it.”



“The good people of Ghana are sure that John Dramani Mahama will find answers to the unanswered question of corruption whether it is BOST, whether it is missing excavators or whether it is Kroll Associates. Public officials…who loot the public purse will be punished accordingly,” he assured.



At the same event, National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo asked Ghanaians to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) the nod in the forthcoming general elections.

“We the people of this noble country, are now at this critical juncture. We cannot sink any further than we have. We are at rock-bottom. The incumbent is not only confused and exhausted, President Akufo-Addo is digging an even deeper hole which if not stopped, will bury all of us alive.”



“I, therefore, call on all our countrymen and women and every citizen, to go to the poll in December and with one big push rescue Ghana and Ghanaians from this affliction. Enough is enough, give us your mandate and hold us to account for things that you find in this manifesto. Vote for President Mahama and let us together move Ghana in the right direction because indeed Ghana must work again,” he said.





