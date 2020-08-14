Crime & Punishment

Mahean landlord murder trial adjourned to September 7

The Amasaman District Court has adjourned to September 7, the trial of Adjei Boye, a 35-year-old landlord who allegedly butchered his tenant, Kweku Abu, 38 to death at Mahean, near Amasaman.

Boye is alleged to have also inflicted machete wounds on the deceased’s wife.



The Court asked Boye to get a lawyer before the next adjourned date or the Court may direct Legal Aid to secure one for him.



The prosecutor also informed the Court that it was still investigating the case and prayed the court to grant the Police more time to conclude with investigations.



Meanwhile, family members and friends of the deceased, from Dadietem in the Eastern region nearly clashed with the Police, after the court’s sitting demanding justice.



Boye, who is facing a charge of murder has had his plea preserved by the Court presided over by Ms Hatia Manu.

According to the Police, Abu, the deceased was said to have confronted the landlord for allegedly spanking his one-year-old daughter who was playing in front of Boye's barbering shop near the deceased’s abode.



The Police said the confrontation led to exchange of words and later degenerated into a scuffle during which Boye dashed into his room to fetch a machete and began inflicting wounds on Abu.



The Police said on July 16, 2020, at about 19:30 hours, a neighbour of the victim reported that he heard shouts for help, while working on a building nearby, and when he traced the cry to its location, he found out that Boye had butchered Abu.



The Police said with the help of some neighbours, Abu was rushed to the Amasaman Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



They said Abu’s wife also suffered machete wounds on her head when she tried to intervene during the act.

