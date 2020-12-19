Maintain Isaac Apaw Gyasi as New Juaben South MCE - Akufo-Addo told

Isaac Apaw Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South

Residents of Koforidua in the Eastern Region have pleaded with President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain Hon Isaac Apaw Gyasi as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the New Juaben South Municipality in his next administration.

After winning re-election, Nana Addo is expected to make changes in his appointees after his inauguration on January 7, 2021, who will aid him in the smooth running of his administration.



However, the people in New Juaben South believe any attempt by the President to change their MCE will cut them off from the success they have chalked since his appointment.



In a communiqué, the residents described the MCE as "a unifier and a great achiever" who has served the New Juaben South with all humility and hardwork. The said as a team player, he worked tirelessly with MP-elect, Michael Okyere Baafi to secure a historic victory for the NPP in the area, an indication he could do even much better when given the nod to continue.



"Dear Patriots, it's exactly two years since Hon. Ike Appaw-Gyasi, New Juaben South-Koforidua took office as our Municipal Chief Executive (Mayor). Since coming to office, Hon. Ike has served the good people of New Juaben with all humility and hardwork.



He's indeed a unifier and a great achiever. Almost all the people in town and especially our market women speak well of him. He's a team player and works with everybody. He campaigned vigorously with our Member of Parliament Elect in the person of Michael Okyere Baafi. The two worked together with the entire executives to give the NPP a historic win in Koforidua," portions of the circular read.

It added, "Mr. President Nana Akufo-Addo, we the youth, market women and the entire people of New Juaben South, will plead with you to maintain Hon. IKE APPAW-GYASI as our Municipal Chief Executive to continue your good works for New Juaben South and Ghana as a whole."



Meanwhile, some monumental projects by Hon Isaac Apaw Gyasi (completed and ongoing) include; the Nsukwao Drainage System (Ongoing), Koforidua Zongo Market (Ongoing), New 3-storey Admin Block (Ongoing), 18 seater Public Toilet at Ascension Presby (Completed), Adweso Health Center (Completed).



The rest are Modern Abattoir at Ada Magazine (ongoing), a 6-Unit 2-Storey Apartment Building at Galloway (ongoing) amongst many other projects.



Also here is detailed developmental projects and interventions by New Juaben Municipal Assembly from 2017 till date.