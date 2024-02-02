Maintain me in Parliament to serve your interests – Darko Mensah to constituents

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Source: GNA

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, said he has rich experience in politics and appealed to the electorate to maintain him to serve their interests.

The Takoradi MP, who doubles as the Western Regional Minister, said he was the only candidate to have won primaries in the Takoradi Constituency since 2008.



Speaking to Ghana News Agency after emerging victorious in the recently held NPP parliamentary primary, Darko-Mensah expressed gratitude to the delegates for endorsing his candidature for another term.



He said the real Takoradi people believed in him and acknowledged his works.

Darko-Mensah said the party had really marketed him as a tried and tested candidate and was better positioned to win the upcoming parliamentary elections this year.



He said he had rich experience in politics and possessed a strong acumen in parliamentary affairs to assist the NPP caucus in Parliament when maintained and appealed to the electorates to retain him.