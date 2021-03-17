Maintain our DCE – Chiefs, residents of Asene Manso Akroso District appeal to Akufo-Addo

Former DCE for Asene Manso Akroso, Alex Inkoom

Chiefs and residents of Asene Manso Akroso District have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain Alex Inkoom as Chief Executive Officer of the district.

According to the chiefs and the residents, Alex Inkoom impressed in his role as DCE during the first term of President Akufo-Addo and deserves another chance.



In separate interviews with UTV, the chiefs of Asene Manso and Akroso highlighted some projects undertaken by the DCE as reasons for their plea to the president to maintain him.



They commended him for his dedication to education and improving road networks in the district.



The chief of Asene Manso said, “we are grateful to the DCE for his role in the school. I’m pleading with the president to allow the DCE continue the good works he has started.”

Obirimpong Sintim Poku III of Akyem Kotoko Traditional Council added that “Alex Inkoom has done a lot for the district. Since he came, Akroso has had over 32 projects and Manso has had about 15”.



Some of the residents who added their voice to the calls by their chiefs commended the DCE for doing a good job in his first four years.



“What he has done here is remarkable. Even members of the NDC praise him for doing a good job. You look at the school he has built and other projects then you have praise him. I just hope, the president will maintain him,” a resident said.