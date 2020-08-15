Politics

Maintain your decency in politics – Upper East Chiefs to Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate of the NDC, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Chiefs of the Kusaug Traditional Area have urged Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to maintain the decency she has exhibited in politics as the country prepares for the 2020 general elections.

The chiefs noted that peace and decency were virtues Professor Opoku-Agyemang had shown even before she was named as the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama.



It was, therefore, imperative for her not to lose those virtues but conduct a clean campaign to maintain the prevailing peace the country was currently enjoying.



The Chiefs gave the advice when Prof Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on them at their palaces to introduce herself to them as part of a two-day tour of the Upper East Region.



Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional Area, said the winner of the election had already been chosen by God and therefore all politicians had to be courteous in sending their messages to the electorates to avoid conflict.



Naba Abilia Belwin, the Chief of Zebilla, touted the peaceful nature of Professor Opoku-Agyemang and said her stance would help shift the politics of insults to politics of issues to enhance peace.



He urged the Running Mate to advise the party supporters to avoid character assassination during the campaign season to maintain the peace.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said peace and unity were important for accelerated and sustained development.



She assured the NDC would continue to pursue issues-based campaign devoid of insults.



The Former Minister of Education stated that insults portrayed a negative image of the country’s democratic credentials, showed a sign of disrespect to the elderly, parents and taught the youth the bad way of governance.



She appealed to traditional authorities to use their influence to ensure that politicians and their supporters conducted their electioneering campaigns with a high sense of decency to maintain peace and development before, during and after the December 7, 2020, general elections.



Professor Opoku Agyemang was accompanied by Mr Alex Segbefia, the former Minister of Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education, Mrs Emelia Authur, former Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central, Hajia Lardi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga and party executives.



Places visited on her first day of the tour included the Bolgatanga Central, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Garu, Tempane and Pusiga.

