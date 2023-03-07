Maison Yusif continues to give back to society in a special way

Yusif Meizongo during one of the presentations

Source: William Lamptey, Contributor

Ghanaian artisan perfume brand, Maison Yusif, through their Home of Humanity Foundation, is putting endless smiles on the faces of the marginalized in society by giving back to the needy.

The foundation since its inception in 2015 has supported hundreds of people, both young and old, through diverse means.



According to the CEO of Maison Yusif, Yusif Meizongo Jnr, this forms part of the company's social responsibility and the quest to see growth and the well-being of every individual that matters in our society.



Speaking to Yusif Meizongo Jnr, he added that on each order that is placed, an amount is donated to an orphanage in Ghana to support the various orphanages in the country.



The foundation as part of its mission has enrolled over 20 pupils from Newtown and other Muslim communities back to school.



As well, the foundation through its initiatives and rehabilitation drive has helped instate many young folks who hitherto were addicted to drugs back to the rehabilitation center for correction.



The Foundation, as part of its activities, has taken it upon itself to extend a hand to the needy residents within the Newtown feeds community every Friday to show love to the deprived.

The Home of Humanity Foundation has silently been a source of hope for many displaced individuals in society.



In December 2020, the Home of Humanity received its first award as the Humanitarian of the Year at the Ghana Philanthropy Awards, an awards scheme that seeks to reward humanitarians around the country.











