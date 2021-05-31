Major Mahama murder: Witness being influenced by investigator – Defence lawyers

Late Major Maxwell Mahama

Defence lawyers in the case in which some 14 accused persons are standing trial for the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama have accused one Seth Nyarko, an Independent Witness of being influenced by the case investigator.

Mr. Nyarko who has been working with the Ghana Police Service as an independent Witness for the past 14 years has denied those allegations.



The Court Witness who is under cross-examination in the mini-trial denied being influenced.



He is said to be one of the independent witnesses who were present when the investigations cautioned statements of some of the accused persons were taken.

Another Independent Witness Vida Twumasiwaa Danquah, a probational officer at the social welfare department is currently giving evidence in the mini-trial.



Some 14 persons including an Assemblyman are standing trial for the murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama.



The trial is being presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice of the Supreme Court.