Major Mahama trial: Assemblyman closes case after calling 2 witnesses

The Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, who is standing trial for abetment in the killing of military officer Major Mahama has closed his defence.

William Baah, alias Misty, a teacher after opening his defence on July 8, this year, called two witnesses to defend himself.



He has pleaded not guilty to the charge of abetment while 13 others have also denied the charges of conspiracy and murder.



In court on Monday, December 12, the second defence witness for William Baah, Lalbil Kusas, a farmer told the court that another person who’s a local hunter called Tikwa, told him he (Tikwa) fired two gunshots at the military officer and wondered if he was still alive.



The farmer who is a Kusase by tribe and spoke through an interpreter said the late military man introduced himself to him the witness as a soldier.

He also told the court that the late Major Mahama also took his telephone number and had discussed with him his interest in bush meat and antelope.



Under Cross Examination from the Prosecution led by Frances Mullen Ansah, a Principal State Attorney, the witness denied the accusations that his testimony to the court was to help the Assemblyman man get out of trouble.



The second accused Bernard Asamoah was called upon to open his defence before Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court after the witness was discharged.