Major criminal charges levelled against Donald Trump

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has faced numerous criminal charges before, during, and after his presidency. These charges range from financial misconduct to sexual assault allegations and have been a subject of much public scrutiny and controversy. In this listicle, we will explore some of the major criminal charges that have been levelled against Donald Trump.

Tax evasion

One of the most significant criminal charges that have been levelled against Donald Trump is tax evasion. In 2018, an investigation by the New York Times revealed that Trump had engaged in dubious tax schemes, including fraud and tax evasion, to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes. Following this revelation, the Manhattan District Attorney's office launched an investigation into Trump's financial dealings, which is ongoing.

Obstruction of justice

Another major criminal charge levelled against Trump is obstruction of justice. During his presidency, Trump was investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for his alleged role in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump was accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019. However, he was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

Sexual assault allegations

Trump has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women, including former model and TV personality, Jessica Leeds, and writer, E. Jean Carroll. These allegations have been a subject of much controversy and have led to a public debate on sexual assault and harassment.

While Donald Trump has not been convicted of any of these criminal charges, they remain a significant part of his legacy as a former President of the United States. The ongoing investigations into Trump's financial dealings and his role in the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election continue to fuel public controversy and debate. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen what the ultimate outcome will be for Trump and his legacy.

EAN/BB

