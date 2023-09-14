Major reshuffle hits the Environmental Protection Agency

Dr. Henry Kokofu is the Executive Director of the EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has undertaken a major reshuffle exercise, including a transfer of the Western Regional Director, Dr. George Diawuo.

Confirming this in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Executive Director of EPA, Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, said "Indeed, there have been changes."



Debunking the notion that the reshuffle is kneejerk, he said more is to be expected.



"Transfer has been on the burner for some time now... When I took office, people who had worked for 10 to 20 years were still in the position of acting directors, which is against the labor law and condition of service. We had an arrangement and some were interviewed, with 20 passing the interview. Because of that, we had to make changes and reassign. Apart from that, when one stays in the same position for over 10 years, productivity is low," he added.



Reshuffle Details



According to a statement signed by the EPA boss, the Central Regional Director, Shan Fiagome, is to take over from Dr. George Diawuo.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Director, Samuel Oteng, is moving to Accra West in Amasaman, with Dr. Jackson Adiyie from Ahafo taking over from him, and Omanhene Kwaku Boateng of Ada Area moving to the Central Region.

The Accra West Director in Amasaman, Sally Biney, moves to Accra East in Tema, and the Accra East Director, Irene Opoku, is moving to the head office as Head of Operations.



AE/OGB