Majority Leader Resignation: It’s late in the day to make changes to crash our unity – Atta Akyea

MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has shared his opposition to the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority Leader of Parliament.

According to him, the decision by Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to step down was ill-timed and will impact the party's unity and stability, especially ahead of the December 2024 general elections.



He said that the NPP and its MPs are in a precarious situation as they face a strong challenge from the Minority, which has a similar number of seats in the House.



This, he said, can crash the Majority’s unity in the House.



“I was very surprised because I felt considering the times we are in, we can’t do things like that. Because our situation is a bit precarious if you look at our numbers and that of the NDC. And I felt it was too late in the day to make changes to crash our unity. So, I was surprised it happened,” he stated.



The Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, made these statements according to a myjoyonline.com news report.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in an emergency meeting in the early hours of Friday, February 23, 2024, accepted the resignation of the Suame MP and confirmed Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader in parliament.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel