Majority Leader commends NDC on IPAC return

Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) meetings is a step in the right direction, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has expressed.

The Majority Leader in Parliament stated that the main opposition party reverting its decision is positive development not only for the EC but for Ghana’s democracy at large.



Having boycotted IPAC meetings since March 2021, the NDC, during a stakeholder meeting on inter-party dialogue organised by the National Peace Council (NPC) last week announced their comeback.



National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah who made the declaration indicated that the party’s U-turn followed interventions by the NPC and stressed the need to restore IPAC to its consensus-building role.



Following this, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa acknowledged the negative impact the opposition party’s absence had on their meetings since 2021 and expressed a desire for their active participation.



“We miss them, we miss their fire, I extend an olive branch in the interest of peace in our country. We invite them to IPAC,” she stated.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, also commenting on the matter said, he hopes the NDC’s return will bring about positivity contrary to their long-standing concerns that made them pull out.

“It’s a good development however my wish and hope are that their return will not on conditions over conditions to the Electoral Commission amid their stay because it will not be of help in that regard,” he stated Monday, December 18, 2023, on the morning show on Angel 102.9 FM, I Accra and also live on Angel TV.



The Suame Member of Parliament on that score advised the NDC to be refrain from accusations of bias against the EC upon their return, adding, “they can only be judgmental based on the works of the election management body.”



“We all seek the best interest of the nation, so, therefore, having it at the back of your mind that the EC chairperson belongs to the NPP will not help…, ” he advised.



He added: “Even before Charlotte Osei and her deputies also came into the party as EC chairpersons, we [NPP] knew their political backgrounds, yet we kept mute and only took key interest in their works,” the Majority Leader stated.



Mr. Kyei Mensah argued that the political affiliation of persons holding such high offices should not be yardsticks of their competencies but must be based on their performance.



Going forward, he further urged the NDC to let go of the past and focus on issues at the meetings that will bring about national development.