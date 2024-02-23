Majority Leadership Reshuffle: Watch as Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu confers with Afenyo-Markin after emergency meeting

Alexander Afenyo-Markin (R) with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu after the NEC meeting on February 23, 2024

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an emergency meeting on Friday, February 23, 2024, following the shake-up in the party’s leadership in the Parliament of Ghana.

The national executive of the party, at the meeting, confirmed the change in the leadership of the Majority Caucus which saw Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin rising from the Deputy Majority Leader position to become the Majority Leader, replacing Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Patricia Appiagyei, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the MP for Somanya, are the new entrants into the Majority Caucus leadership, taking on the Deputy Majority Leader position and Second Deputy Chief Whip position, respectively.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh retained his Majority Chief Whip position as does Habib Iddrisu as First Deputy Chief Whip.



Reports of a feud between Afenyo-Markin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu were not evident as the two men could be seen conferring after the emergency meeting.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appeared to be advising Afenyo-Markin, who had his hands at his back as he listened attentively.



The two proceeded into the vehicle of Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, the MP for Effiduase-Asokore, who offered to drive them.

The emergency meeting of the NPP National Council concluded, confirming the reshuffle of the majority front bench. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was observed engaging with Alexander Afenyo-Markin post-meeting. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/ZFFGNW2sEe — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 23, 2024

