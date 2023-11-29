Majority MPs stage walkout over Minority insistence for headcount over 2024 budget approval

The MPs on the Majority side of parliament have started stagging a walkout over a disagreement on how to vote on the approval of the 2024 budget.

The MPs, led by Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, boycotted the proceedings because the Minority has insisted that they go with a headcount to determine the vote.



Although the leadership of the Majority led the walkout, not all the MPs on that side of the House have followed him.



While that was unfolding, the MPs on the Minority side simultaneously started chanting, 'Away! Away!' and a song that says, 'Bye bye o, bye bye o."



The MPs are supposed to conclude the debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented to the House by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



However, than can only be determined with a majority vote, which, as GhanaWeb's parliamentary correspondent, Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, explained, might have gone against the NPP MPs because they did not have the numbers to win this.





