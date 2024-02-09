Majority have settled on NAPO as Bawumia's running mate - Jennifer Queen

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Deputy National Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party, Jennifa Oforiwaa Queen has stated that majority of the party’s membership have endorsed the Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Amidst the heightening conversation about who becomes the running mate of the NPP for the 2024 presidential election, Jennifer Queen who was speaking as guest on UTV on Thursday, February 8, 2024, said the Manhyia MP popularly known as NAPO was the perfect fit to pair the vice president.



“The majority have settled on him that he can work with the candidate. Yes, Nana Poku, yesterday while in the auditorium, I was intermittently checking the broadcast on social media and anytime NAPO came on the screens, everyone was excited and waving, so his candidacy will be awesome,” she said.



Dr Bawumia on Wednesday, delivered a lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter” where he outlined his governance plans ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



As part of his visions, the vice president announced that he will reverse some controversial policies introduced by the government despite serving as vice president over the last seven years.



Dr Bawumia relating his work to that of a trotro mate, underscored the limited power to influence decision making and the need for him to be given the chance to prove himself amidst the country’s current economic challenges



Bawumia, who was elected flagbearer of the NPP late last year, is yet to choose his running mate. Several calls have been made for the vice president to select his running mate from the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP.

The energy minister has emerged among other names as the ideal pair for Dr Bawumia’s bid.





GA/SARA