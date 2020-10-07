Majority of Ghanaians confident in your work – Akufo-Addo to EC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitting his nomination forms to the EC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said a majority of Ghanaians has confidence that the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission (EC) will deliver a credible elections this year.

President Akufo-Addo said this after filing his nomination forms at the EC’s headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, October 6 to enable him contest in the elections.



He said: “We are hoping that the arrangements that have been put in place will enable the Ghanaian people to manifest their will on the 7th of December and choose the next government of the Fourth Republic.



“So far, the work of the Commission has given considerable confidence for the majority of people in our country.



“With you [Jean Mensa] and the leadership of the Electoral Commission, are people who are committed to free, fair, credible and transparent elections.”

He added: “I am not interested in any crooked results. I don’t want to be a President elected by deceit. I look forward to a contest that will be fairly conducted so that if indeed by the grace of the almighty, I am again the choice of the Ghanaian people, it will be one that will be free and open elections.”



He further charged the EC to supervise the December 7 elections to reflect the will of the people.



President Akufo-Addo while submitting his nomination forms to contest the 2020 elections said the December 7 polls should not be decided by the Chair of the Commission nor her staff.



“What is happening today is a necessary incident in democratic governance. What the Ghanaian people are expecting is that the election of December 7 will be the election that is conducted in peace, in freedom, in security and transparency so that the results of the elections will reflect the will of the Ghanaian people.”