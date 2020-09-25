Majority of Ghanaians feel fearful and angry over the state of the country: poll

Demonstrations in Accra

Results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020, via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI has showed that Ghanaians feel fearful and angry towards the current state of the country.,

A significant majority of Ghanaian adults (63%) out of the weighted sample of 2,055 are either angry (30%) or fearful (33%) when they think of the state of the country. However, nearly a third (28%) feel hopeful when they consider the state of the country. Only 6% of Ghanaian adults feel proud about their country, whilst the rest cannot tell what they feel.



Both Ghanaian males and females feel angry and fearful, but are however hopeful. More than a third of males (34%) feel angry, and also fearful (31%), while less than a third (27%) feel hopeful considering the current state of the country. Similarly, for females, nearly a third (27%) feel angry, while over a third (35%) feel fearful. 28 percent however feel hopeful.







It is however revealing that only 5% of males and 6% of females feel proud of themselves as Ghanaians, considering the current state of the country.





Young Ghanaians aged 15 to 19 feel a little angry, but they are more hopeful and proud compared to other age groups when they think about the state of the country. However, older people are less angry, less fearful and less hopeful.







Ghanaian adults who are NPP/Lean NPP are proud (61%) and hopeful (49%) as compared to those who are NDC/Lean NDC with 3% (proud) and 4% (hopeful) respectively. Also, for Ghanaian adults who are NPP/Lean NPP, only 4% and 6% are fearful and angry while those who are NDC/Lean NDC are fearful and angry by 28% and 34% respectively. Ghanaians with no political affiliation are proud (36%) and hopeful (45%) as compared to those who are fearful (66%) and angry (55%).







Across all regions, Ghanaian adults appear to have a mix of anger and hope when they think about the state of the country. Ghanaian adults appear to harbour anger, though they also seem to be hopeful, considering the current state of the country. There is, however, little sense of pride across all regions when they think about the state of the country.





The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.

The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the third wave of the Ghana Election Poll.



