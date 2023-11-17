Majority of Ghanaians in all 16 regions say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction – Study

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

A study conducted by Global Info Analytics has shown that the majority of Ghanaians in all 16 regions think that the country is heading in the wrong direction under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to the study, it is only in the home region of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the North East Region, that less than 50% of Ghanaians say heading in the right direction.



It added that the number of Ghanaians in the 15 other regions where over 50% think the government is heading in the wrong direction has increased tremendously from the previous survey.



“The situation appears to be getting worse in all the regions except in the North East Region, where those who believed Ghana is headed in the wrong direction declined by 44%. Bono East, Upper West and Western North also recorded a decline of circa 4%.



“However, the situation in Bono, Northern and Western region appears to be getting worse as October 2023 saw huge jump in the proportion of voters who believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction increased by 46%, 17% and 22% respectively,” part of a post shared by Global Infor Analytics on X reads.



The study showed that in the Ahafo Region, 62% of Ghanaians say that the country is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo; 63% in the Ashanti Region; 85% in the Bono Region, 75% in the Bono East Region, 67% in the Central Region and 65% in the Eastern Region.

In the Greater Accra Region, 74% of Ghanaians say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction; 87% in the Northern Region, 67% in the Oti Region, 92% in the Volta Region and 75% in the West Region.



In the northern parts of Ghana, even though the majority of Ghanaians in the remaining four regions agree that the country is heading in the wrong direction, the percentages are lower, particularly in the North East Region.



In the North East Region, 49% of Ghanaians say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction, 59% in the Savanah Region, 53% in the Upper East Region and 63% in the Upper West Region.



The research agency concluded that for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have any chance of winning the 2024 election, these polls must move in the right direction.



Direction of the country according to the October 2023 polls.



Majority of voters in all the regions now believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction.



