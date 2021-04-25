Majority of armed robbery cases in Savannah Region are committed by Fulani herdsmen - Police Commander

DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako, Savannah Regional Police Commander

The Savannah Regional Police Commander DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako has complained about the security situation in the Savannah Region and said their records shows the majority of armed robberies are committed by Fulani herdsmen.

DCOP Bediako in a speech during the Savannah Region consultative forum held in Damongo on Commercial Charcoal burning, sustainable small scale mining practices and combating indiscriminate rosewood harvesting at Damongo said the Fulani armed robbery menace is too much in the region and something immediately need to be done to stop them.



He said fighting crime was a shared responsibility and called for effective stakeholder collaboration with the traditional leaders to cut down the rate of crime to the barest minimum in the Region.



He said their records show the majority of armed robberies are committed by Fulani herdsmen.



The Police Commander said the Fulani herdsmen work under people who are known in the region and suggested that cattle owners should register the Fulani herdsmen with the Chiefs so that they can be monitored.



He suggested further that the Savannah Regional police command can then contact the Chiefs in the areas whenever there is an issue involving Fulani.

The Police Commander added that the role of the Traditional authorities in fighting crime is very enormous especially with the issue of the Fulani herdsmen which the Commander said it’s important to know the number of Fulani herdsmen and their place of abode in the Region such that they can be easily traced and identified when there are issues involving them.



He said there was the need for the police to collaborate with the Gonja Traditional Council to help them fight crime in the Region as in the cases of armed robbery and murder.



On Chieftaincy conflicts, DCOP Bediako commended the efforts of Buipewura and his Eminent Chiefs for resolving some chieftaincy disputes in the Region.



The Vice President of the Gonja Traditional Council Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) assured the Police Commander of the traditional authorities support in the suggestions put before them by DCOP Bediako.



He said there will be a meeting involving the chiefs of the Fulani settlers across the region, the police and the traditional authorities in the Savannah Region in which much will be deliberated on the issues raised by the Savannah Regional Police commander.