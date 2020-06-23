General News

Majority of final year students report to school

Philomena Nartey, the Headmistress of Preset Pacesetters Senior High School, a private day and boarding institution at Madina in Accra, on Monday said majority of the final year students had reported to school to prepare towards the final examination.

This is in line with the President’s Directive on reopening of SHS on June 22 for final year students to write their exit exams and Gold Track second year students to begin the first semester.



She said adequate measures had been taken by the school and the Government had also provided 1,084 personal protective equipment for the use of students.



Mrs Nartey said the students’ temperature would be checked before they would be allowed to enter the school premises.



She told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the authorities would ensure each class operated with the mandatory 25 students.

She said the students would be in school for six weeks before sitting for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.



Mrs Nartey said to ensure that student adhered to the protocols, their desks had been numbered and given orientation on social distancing.



The Headmistress said the dormitories had been rearranged to ensure enough space between students who were to observe enhanced personal hygiene protocols.

