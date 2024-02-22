Majority reshuffle: Alex Tetteh refuses to vacate Lydia Alhassan's seat in parliament

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah occupies Lydia Alhassan's seat

Although the NPP and the Majority are yet to officially announce the new leader for the caucus in parliament, following the resignation of the Majority Leader, Alex Tetteh, one of the people speculated as the next Deputy Majority Whip, has been spotted sitting in the front seat.

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah had assumed the seat which, until now, had been occupied by Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the immediate-past Deputy Majority Whip, at the commencement of Thursday's sitting.



According to GhanaWeb's parliamentary correspondent, just a few minutes into the proceedings, however, Lydia Alhassan entered the chamber, hoping Alex Tetteh would vacate the seat for her.



Lydia Alhassan's attempt to urge him to vacate the seat however proved futile, forcing her to leave the chamber.



It is not clear what she told Tetteh Djornobuah before exiting the chamber.



Meanwhile, the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, are yet to show up in the chamber.

At the time of filing this report, the only leader present on the floor of parliament was the Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Ibrahim.



In light of the recent happenings, speculations suggest that Alexander Afenyo-Markin will be named the Majority Leader, with Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the incumbent Majority Chief Whip, moved upwards to the role of Deputy Majority Leader.



This transition would pave the way for Habib Iddrisu, currently the First Deputy Chief Whip, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.



Furthermore, the reshuffle plan includes the possible appointment of either Patricia Appiagyei or Freda Prempeh as the new First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, following Lydia Seyram Alhassan's recent nomination as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Additionally, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra, is expected to fill the role of Second Deputy Chief Whip.

