Majority's accusations against Bagbin bizarre and unfortunate – Minority

Parliament of Ghana

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the Majority caucus for challenging the speaker's decision to suspend the approval process for Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State.

They accused the speaker of intentionally stopping the approval process, thereby impeding the president and his government from receiving the necessary support.



According to the NDC MPs, the Majority should accept responsibility for the situation rather than shifting blame.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the NPP MPs called on the public to condemn Speaker Alban Bagbin's actions.



However, their counterparts, in a subsequent press statement, described their position as 'bizarre and unfortunate' and urged Ghanaians to ignore their rhetoric.



The Minority reiterated that the Majority Caucus is engaging in deliberate distortions and extensive propaganda to provoke public sentiment against the Speaker.

"After falling on its own dagger in Parliament on Wednesday, our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement issued by the Majority Caucus blaming the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus for the development in Parliament.



"It is bizarre and unfortunate that the Majority Caucus accuses Mr. Speaker of arbitrariness and falsely claims that the Speaker and the Minority are sabotaging so-called government business.



"The Majority Caucus is engaged in deliberate distortions and grand propaganda to whip up public sentiments against the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Minority Caucus with these false claims,” an excerpt from the Minority’s statement said.



