'Make Accra Work Again campaign’ can win NPP election 2024 – MCE hopeful

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) hopeful of the Adenta Municipality, Freda Agyemang Sarpong says the ‘Make Accra Work Again’ campaign will not cost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) election 2024 as posited by some party bigwigs.

According to her, the campaign has decongested and made Accra more beautiful and eased movement in the capital. She insists the ease provided to Ghanaians with this campaign will rather push Ghanaians to keep the party in power and break the 8.



“The Regional Minister, Henry Quartey is on his way to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. When he started the ‘Make Accra Work Again’ campaign, a lot of people said the ordinary Ghanaian will get angry and vote us out of power in 2024 but that is not true. The campaign has only made Ghanaians appreciate us the more,” she stated.



She likened the campaign to one being disciplined to keep their homes clean.



“If I come to your house and realise your kids are always sick because you don’t keep your environs clean and decide to punish you to do the needful, you will appreciate me later when your environs become clean and your kids don’t fall ill because of filth anymore.

The next time you see me coming to your home, you will welcome me wholeheartedly and that is fixing the country,” she told Don Kwabena Prah in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



“The Minister’s campaign has moved people from selling on the streets and now, we all move around freely. Ghanaians will soon recognize the NPP for bringing cleanliness back to Ghana and keep us in power come 2024,” she stated.



The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), led by the Regional Minister Henry Quartey launched the ‘Make Accra Work Again’ campaign to rid the capital of filth and beautify it.



With the campaign ongoing, some higher-ups in the NPP raised concerns the Minister’s campaign could lead to the party losing favour with the ordinary Ghanaian and advised him to hold himself in check. But Henry is bent on making the capital clean and is not letting anyone or anything stop him and now has the support of the populace.