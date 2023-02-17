'Make Accra Work' is my baby and intellectual property - Henry Quartey warns Zoomlion

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central and the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has spoken against attempts to adopt his "intellectual property" the 'Let's Make Accra Work' initiative.

This follows a similar initiative in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Henry Quartey said: "He's (Zoomlion boss) worked with me perfectly so far but there is something called intellectual property . . . I'm aware that he's managed to get almost all the Regional Ministers across the country to do same . . . I won't allow it.



"We have not even finished with the work in Accra so how can the same be done in Kumasi? NO. He has not finished with Accra so he cannot go and do Kumasi. It's my intellectual property, I will not allow it 'Let's Make Accra Work' is my baby and so if the same campaign is being taken to Kumasi, I should know . . . "

The Regional Minister launched the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign with a view of helping to bring discipline and sanity to the region.



