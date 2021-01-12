Make Adutwum the substantive Education Minister – Send Ghana to Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy Education Minister in charge of Second Cycle Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Former Deputy Education Minister in charge of Second Cycle Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has demonstrated more than enough that he is capable of being the substantive sector minister, George Osei Bimpeh, Director, Send Ghana, has said.

He has, therefore, indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should consider making the Bosomtw lawmaker the substantive Minister in his second government.



Dr Adutwum is credited with several initiatives at the Education Ministry including the double-track system to accommodate the high number of enrollment into the secondary schools following the implementation of the free senior high school programme.



He founded the New Designs Charter Schools but prior to that, he worked as a Mathematics and Information Technology teacher at the Manual Arts High School for ten years and within this period, he founded the International Studies Academy which served as a small learning community for students to thrive academically and socially.

He also served as the lead Maths teacher in the USC/ Manual Arts Neighborhood Academic Initiative (NAI).



He was also part of the task force established by the National Research for Career and Technical to develop a national model for career and technical education in High School and College levels.



Speaking in an interview with Dela Michel on the Mid Day news on TV3 Tuesday, January 12, while contributing to a discussion on the impending ministerial appointment by the President, Send Ghana boss, Mr Bimpeh said Nana Akufo-Addo should consider him for the substantive ministerial position because “he has demonstrated that he is more than fit to be the substantive minister.”