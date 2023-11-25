Make Alan NPP flagbearer if you want us to return – Nana Ohene Ntow

Former NPP General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow has stated that the only way himself and three other stalwarts recently 'discharged' from the party will return is for the NPP to make independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, its flagbearer.

According to him, the almost impossible demand means that he and his cohorts are not ready to return to the party under the current circumstance.



“If we are talking about the future the question is whether it will be before 2024 or after 2024 because currently my response to everyone is that even if Alan Kyerematen himself says he is returning to the NPP he will have trouble.



"Secondly, he cannot become the presidential candidate of the NPP which is for his face to appear on the presidential ballot for us to witness what Ghanaians will decide.



“If we are being called that Dr Bawumia will be removed for Alan to become the presidential candidate I will agree. That is impossible, but depending on the conditions I cannot sit here and predict the future (post 2024) but if they admit they were wrong and so they will speak for Dr Bawumia to step down, Alan and his people should return for Alan to be made the candidate, that I will agree,” he stated during an interview on UTV’s morning show.



Nana Ohene Ntow, Hopeson Adorye, Saddique Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoah were recently expelled from the NPP on grounds of declaring their support for Mr Kyerematen who also resigned from the party ahead of their presidential primaries.



Mr Kyerematen who was a contender in the NPP’s presidential primary resigned from the party citing unfair treatment against himself and his supporters by the government and leadership of the party.

He further accused the government and the NPP leadership of skewing the contest in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking in the interview with UTV, lNana Ohene Ntow emphasised that not even the proposal of a running mate position for Mr Alan Kyerematen will make him rescind his decision not to return to the NPP.



“I will not agree to that because as far is this job is concerned, Alan has greater competence. He has to be the boss, the one with whom the buck stops,” he emphasised.







