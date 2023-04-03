Make ECOWAS partnership open to Spanish investors - Ghana ambassador to Spain recommends

Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Mohammad Adam

Source: DSI Gifty Amgborme, Contributor

The Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain, His Excellency Mohammad Adam has called on the Leadership of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the Spanish Government to consider under the Focus Africa 2023 Plan, the inclusion of influential bodies, business entities, investors, multilateral commerce organizations operating in Spain a seat at the table of discussion as partners for the progressive development and achievements of objectives of the Community body.

He said ECOWAS should consider a business forum with the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and also with the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE) umbrella to enable business investors to come on onboard and share their experiences and investment projections with the Commission.



This could immensely inure the benefits of the organization in its quest to maintain peace, economic stability, and security in the sub-region.



The Ambassador of Ghana made this statement during the interaction section with the Diplomatic Corps of Africa in Spain and the leadership of ECOWAS during the just-ended SPAIN – ECOWAS seminar held in Madrid, Spain.



The Leadership of the ECOWAS Commission led by the President of the Commission, His Excellency, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray was in the Kingdom of Spain to hold cooperation discussions under the invitation of the Spanish Government as part of the latter’s new policy on Focus Africa 2023 Plan which seeks to strengthen existing mutual interest between the two. They were received in the Kingdom by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, H.E. José Manuel Albares Bueno.



The Foreign Minister welcomed the entourage to the seminar and assured the Commission of Spain’s unquestioned commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of all four major strategic plans of the Community which include amongst others drumming home equity partnerships and deepening existing relationships, programmes, and projects with Spain.



During his submission, His Excellency Mohammad Adam, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Spain applauded the relentless efforts of the leadership of ECOWAS and its new administration and recommended ECOWAS considers bringing on board businessmen and women, influential investors, and companies who may be willing to support the agenda of fighting security and promoting investment in the sub-region the opportunity to do so.

He said businesses, industries, factories and companies, dealers in general goods, infrastructure, and services working and operating in Africa, specifically in West Africa could contribute progressively to the Organization if perhaps they are invited and considered as shareholders.



This business world in Spain when given the opportunity could provide needful tools to support the ECOWAS Region and its agencies by increasing investments, jobs, shelter, commerce, and social amenities and providing more to the economic sustainability mechanisms for the millions of inhabitants in the Community, the Ambassador added.



Ambassador Mohammad Adam’s input comes at the back of a successful Spain-Ghana Business Forum held under the auspices of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE) in Spain and the Embassy of Ghana in Madrid as part of measures to push the former’s Focus Africa 2023 Plan to the West Africa country.



The Spain-Ghana Business Forum was held within the context of biennial political consultations between the Government of Ghana and Spain and was one of the major platforms provided by the Embassy this year for Spanish investors to learn about the economic priorities of Ghana, business and investment opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, water and sanitation management, engineering, energy, technology, innovation, agro-food, amongst others.



The forum brought together over a hundred business entities and investors under one roof to demonstrate their willingness and interest to invest in Ghana and Africa.



At the said forum, investors who already have their multi-million investment projects in the sub-Saharan region shared their experiences with new hands who were ready to consider Ghana and Africa as their next destination for equity partnership and business benefits.

To this effect, the Ambassador of Ghana expressed his optimism that the involvement of the Spanish business world in ECOWAS will open another platform of mutual benefits to both parties in areas of investment projections, ideas, and the sense of belonging to support peace and economic upliftment of the community.











Author: DSI Gifty Amgborme, International Diplomacy Assignment, Ghana Immigration Service