Make ICT part of your wards' investment in education - Medical Superintendent to parents, guidance:

Medical Superintendent of Nkenkaasu Government Hospital, Dr. Louisa Amponsah

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Medical Superintendent of Nkenkaasu Government Hospital in the Offinso North district of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Louisa Amponsah has advised parents to invest in their wards towards ICT education.

According to her, students or children gaining more knowledge in ICT education can make good use of the internet and that gives them many opportunities to explore.



She again urged students to take ICT lessons very seriously since knowledge of ICT is one of the best ways through which unemployment after school can be reduced drastically. Explaining in detail, she said, most institutions or companies in modern times mostly demand IT knowledge before they consider employment.



She further revealed that modern healthcare and communication with medical experts sometimes require IT knowledge and the internet. She said, through the internet, most people are able to reach out to doctors, and that, getting knowledge in ICT education will help people to do that with ease.



The Medical Superintendent said this in an interview with the media at Nkenkaasu when a non-profit organisation, Brighter Tomorrows Today IT training celebrated its 22nd anniversary.



Brighter Tomorrow's Today is a USA-affiliated non-profit making institution that is based in Nkenkaasu in the Ofinso North District of the Ashanti region, and its aim is to equip children with IT knowledge.



The medical superintendent in her conclusion commended the CEO of the training institute for establishing such an IT centre that aims to train children in IT education.

On her part, CEO of the Brighter Tomorrows Today International, Dawn Renee Simmons said, the main objective of the celebration of the school was to revitalise itself in the quest to equip students to have more knowledge in the ICT since lack of IT knowledge make most school going children vulnerable in the society.



She further reiterated her commitment to making sure that most Ghanaian children, especially those in the Ofinso North area, are well-equipped with IT knowledge.



She however called on other organizations and philanthropists to come to their aid by supporting the institution so it is able to help more pupils in IT training. She further mentioned and commended Sharon Joseph from the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem whom she says, has contributed by giving out bags, books and tablets for BTT.



Some beneficiary student trainees who took part in the program also commended the CEO, Dawn Renee Simmons for coming all the way from the United States of America to establish such a wonderful training centre for the pupils of Nkenkansu.



They said the initiative has really equipped them with broader IT knowledge.