2
Menu
News

Make galamsay fight an IMF conditionality – Odike tells IMF boss

Akwasi Addai Odike Odike 3 750x355.png Akwasi Addai Odike, founder of United Progressive Party (UPP)

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Akwasi Addai Odike, the controversial United Progressive Party (UPP) leader, is urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to include an anti-illegal mining clause in its bailout agreement with the Government of Ghana.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has failed in its galamsay fight, and one of the best ways to salvage the situation is to compel the administration to halt the decay.

On Saturday, Odike appeared on Atinka TV’s popular current affairs show, Oman Mu Nsem, hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong.

“I’m going to wage a campaign to include an anti-galamsay clause in the upcoming IMF bailout agreement with Ghana to compel the government to show some seriousness in combating this menace,” Odike added.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: