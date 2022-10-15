Make galamsay fight an IMF conditionality – Odike tells IMF boss

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder of United Progressive Party (UPP)

Akwasi Addai Odike, the controversial United Progressive Party (UPP) leader, is urging the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to include an anti-illegal mining clause in its bailout agreement with the Government of Ghana.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has failed in its galamsay fight, and one of the best ways to salvage the situation is to compel the administration to halt the decay.



On Saturday, Odike appeared on Atinka TV’s popular current affairs show, Oman Mu Nsem, hosted by Nana Owoahene Acheampong.

“I’m going to wage a campaign to include an anti-galamsay clause in the upcoming IMF bailout agreement with Ghana to compel the government to show some seriousness in combating this menace,” Odike added.