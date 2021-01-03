Make more money – Social Media users react to Kennedy Agyapong’s alleged marriage ceremony

For some social media users, the viral photos and videos of Kennedy Agyapong, the Member Parliament for Assin Central allegedly marrying a third wife serve as a stimulant for them to work harder and achieve success.
Sketchy and conflicting accounts of the ceremony indicate that the lady was Kennedy Agyapong’s third wife.
Others also state that the lady has long been a partner of the maverick MP and that the ceremony was just to make it official as his third wife.
Some tweeps who reacted to the pictures and videos have picked a lesson from the union which is ‘make more money’.
They believe that Kennedy Agyapong’s wealth makes it understandable for him to marry as many as he wishes despite his Christian background.
Kennedy Agyapong per his own account has twenty-two children and two wives.
The lawmaker has never hidden the fact that he has other partners aside his wives.
Below are some social media posts
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong marries his 3rd wife.— Kwahu Borga ???? (@iOkoree) January 2, 2021
My brother, in this life whatever you do just make money. pic.twitter.com/6ifecy8ff5
Kennedy Agyapong ties the knot with Girlfriend ?. Congrats Honourable. pic.twitter.com/7qunJUS4ft— Akua???? (@Akua_Nissi) January 2, 2021
Kennedy Agyapong Marries ‘Aunty Christi’ As His Third Wife In A Private Wedding Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/I8GQa92w85— Sikaaa. (@Sikaofficial1) January 2, 2021
So Kennedy Agyapong has married his 13th wife and I still have only Becky.. I really need to up my game.????— Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii__) January 2, 2021
If you don't take care Kennedy Agyapong will get married to your future wife ???????????????? eiii this man— Mr President (@K_Cabnet) January 2, 2021
Kennedy Agyapong talk say he sell Pk for the streets top...wey sanso go drive Taxi for America wey he turn millionaire
Despite too na he dey sell cassettes for Kumasi wey he too come turn millionaire
Medikal too dey steal food for dinning hall go give ein mummy and sisto eii ????— TROSKI FRONT SITTER ???????? (@daddys_onlyson) January 2, 2021
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong blesses his marriage after 25 years of marriage with 50-year old Auntie Christi.— George Nelson Gyimah (@GeorgeNelsonGy1) January 2, 2021
Congrats Mr and Mrs Agyapong. pic.twitter.com/a1KUoYslM6
Watching yesterday, I must confess I have never seen you this happy before. The radiance on your face is just incredible. You, dear wife, are the happiest bride I have seen in decades and I pray that the happiness you feel now never fades away. pic.twitter.com/8CW8MkpfiL— Hon Kennedy Agyapong (@KeNNedyAgypong) January 2, 2021
My Role Model Kennedy Agyapong marry Another wife ???? I go follow eiiii footsteps ???? eiiiiiii meyale anaaa? pic.twitter.com/svV4FNkVMl— King Hulu???????????? (@asanteniiba) January 2, 2021
If Kennedy agyapong has married again after his 22 children de3 then there is still hope for me and all the single boys ???? or @sheflegacy I dey lie ????— Akrobeto_ jnr120 (@AJnr120) January 3, 2021
Kennedy Agyapong Dey want compete with King Solomon anaaa??..????????— ???????????? ???????????? ???? (@Farsan_x_lit) January 2, 2021
