Make our roads safe – Pentecostal Council to NRSC, police as it mourns Frante accident victims

Some members of the council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called on all stakeholders, like the National Road Safety Commission and the Ghana Police Service to do all they can to make the roads safe to travel on while enforcing the laws on Road Traffic Regulations as election draw close.

The council gave the advice while commiserating with the families of some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who died in an accident while on their way to a campaign rally over the weekend at Frante in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality in the Ashanti Region.



The accident claimed six lives with 50 injured, 15 of whom are in critical condition.



While wishing the NDC God Strength and the injured speedy recovery, the council also appealed to drivers and passengers alike to be proactive in enforcing safety measures.

“Drivers should not drive when drunk or tired and passengers should help to identify any such deficiencies and risks that could endanger their lives by taking the necessary action,” the council said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama says the party will cater for the medical bills of the injured.