Make peace with John Mahama for Ghana’s sake - GPCC to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Mahama exchanging pleasantries

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) through its General Secretary, Reverend Emmanuel T. Barrigah, has issued a statement congratulating President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his affirmation of December 7, 2020 election victory by the Supreme Court.

The Council’s statement, dated March 8, 2021, also commended former President John Dramani Mahama for using the Court as a recourse and accepting the verdict it gave.



“While congratulating H.E the President, we also thank H.E. the Former President, John Dramani Mahama for not only electing to pursue his disagreements with the Electoral Commission at the Supreme Court, unlike the case in other African Countries but has also shown courage and statesmanship by accepting the unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court to his petition.”“



This is ample demonstration of political maturity and a feather in the cap of our democratic consolidation process,” the Council commended.



The Council, in light of this, called on the two parties involved in the electoral dispute, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo, to reconcile and work in the collective interest of the Ghanaian peoples.



The statement read: “We call on H.E. the President to extend the olive branch to his main opponent by being reconciliatory in his response to the Supreme Court verdict.”

“We call on all sides to the electoral dispute, now that the Supreme Court has spoken, to cease fire and unite for the common good of Ghana and its development agenda.”



“To the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its supporters, we call on them to exercise moderation in their celebrations and to avoid acts which have the potential to provoke their opponents into retaliatory confrontations,” it added.



The Council also appreciated the efforts put in by the Court and the Security Agencies in ensuring that the peace of the country is not breached in the process.



It said: “The Council would like to commend the Chief Justice and his team of Supreme Court Judges for discharging their constitutional responsibilities.”



“We also commend the Security agencies and all other stakeholders in their diverse contributions to this peaceful outcome,” it added.