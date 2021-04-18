Make steps to regulate access to pornography – Razak Kojo Opoku appeals to government

Razak Kojo Opoku, PRO NLA

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stressed the need for the country to have in place a legal framework that restricts access to pornography by minors.

Razak avers in a social media post that Ghanaian children are being brainwashed and developing certain vices due to the influence of pornography.



He bemoaned the fact that morality is fast eroding in Ghanaian society due to the influx of western cultures and the internet.



Razak argued further that government and parent must collaborate effectively to find a lasting solution to what is fast becoming a canker in Ghanaian society.



He is not unaware of the limitless benefits the internet presents but he is also concerned that leaving the space unregulated poses a greater risk to the moral fibre of the country.

Razak Kojo Opoku Writes: Enact a Regulatory Framework to Control Access to Internet Pornography



This simply implies the internet is now an integral part of us. Part of our children's moral fibre. It is therefore imperative we guard this aspect of our children’s lives to ensure they grow up as responsible adults for tomorrow’s generation.



Who was regulating or monitoring what they were or are watching now on the smartphones?



But whatever they were or are watching on the internet largely influences their lives. The content on the internet is shaping their lives. It could be bad content. It could be good content. It could be that pornographic material, which you may recommend for only adults to watch(even in this instance is not helpful to the sexual life of adults). But your 8-year-old child is watching such pornographic videos.

It’s a fact.



These should form part of the cogent reasons our Government, as a chief regulator, must speed up with the measures in place to regulate the content of the internet in Ghana.



In the United States, United Kingdom, Arab Countries and others, the Government has a law on the Regulation of Pornography and Child Pornography on the Internet.



The use of the internet to access and distribute pornography is a major threat to African youth.



I think that the Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security should come up with a radical regulatory framework aimed at regulating internet pornography in Ghana.



There should be some level of restrictions to the access of pornographic materials on the internet, especially among the youth.

Scientific studies have shown that many Ghanaian youths suffer from addiction to pornography, masturbation and sexting. This could be attributed to the lack of regulation and control of internet pornography in Ghana.



The activities of LGBTQI are fast gaining ground due to easy access to internet pornography by Ghanaians.