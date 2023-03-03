Make teaching of STEM practical, attractive – NSMQ quizmistress

File photo

Quiz mistress of the Ghana National Science and Maths Quiz, Prof. Elsie Kauffman has asked for a shift in the way Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM is taught in Ghana.

According to her the current theory based curriculum makes it difficult for many children to take interest in STEM related courses.



Speaking at the second edition of the Annual Impact Roundtable Discussion (AIRTAD) and Robotics competition event in Accra, Prof. Kauffman stated that a hands-on approach is needed in teaching of STEM.



She expressed excitement about the program organized under the Yamoransa Model Labs by The Implementers.



According to her, children being given the opportunity to learn about science and technology in their formative years build them up for the future.



The event funded by the Helping Africa Foundation and TECHAIDE is aimed at increasing children’s interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The program also seeks to fuse STEM with Arts so as children could also develop their ability to communicate effectively and emotionally with others.

Speaking to the media Executive Director of Helping Africa Foundation Jafat Ayiku questioned the government’s commitment to STEM education. According to him, STEM education is taking over the world but Ghana seems to be lagging behind.



“Ghana Education Service is actively involved in their activities at the district level but the government has failed to find a full representation at the national level to foster the development of their program. We have invited the education minister on two occasions but he has not honoured even one or even sent a representative to the program”.



The Yamoransa Model Labs program currently runs in 129 schools across 12 Regions in Ghana. Speaking at the event, Project Director of the Yamoransa Model labs program, Mr. Kafui Prebbie explained the whole initiative seeks to impact individuals, the nation, and the world at large.



‘‘AIRTAD23 is a project we created after 5 years of doing the Yamoransa model labs to showcase the technology that has been impacting the lives of kids in Ghana, in rural areas especially. So, we have used technology and set up these labs, they have ICT facilities, they have maker spaces, robotics rooms, and conference rooms. We started five years ago and as of now we have done 12 Regions. Our target is to reach all the 16 Regions by the end of the year. Last year we created this AIRTAD which is the Annual Impact Roundtable Discussion and Robotics competition to bring together all the kids from around Ghana and also in Gambia.”