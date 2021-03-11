Make the fight against corruption an economic policy - Expert

Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah says the fight against corruption should be an economic policy

Political analyst and economist Mr. Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah has proposed to the government to make the fight against corruption an economic policy.

He said: "if Ghana is losing billions to graft annually, then we have to make it an economic policy”.



He told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that corruption is depriving the country of several billion hence it would be important to deal with it once and for all.



He was hopeful that we could save several amounts if his approach is adopted.

"The fight against corruption should be an economic policy because if the country is losing 3 billion annually to corruption, the fight against it should be an economic policy. These are the things I am expecting to hear in the budget statement.”



Meanwhile, he has described the decision to use our Ghana card numbers as TIN numbers as brilliant.



The approach he said will formalise the economy and make people pay the right taxes.