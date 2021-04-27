Malaria Day: Tobinco donates medicines worth over GHC100,000 to Police Hospital

Authorities of Tobinco presenting medicines to Police Hospital

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Tobinco Group of Companies has donated varieties of medicines for the treatment of malaria to the Police Hospital.

The medicines which include cartons of Lufart DS, both capsules and suspension, XFeron (iron lll polymoltose) 150ml all produced by the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company Limited and Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre are worth over GHC110,000.



The presentation, which was done yesterday was also in commemoration of World Malaria Day 2021, which was marked on Sunday, April 25, 2021.



The theme for this year’s World Malaria Day was “Reaching the Zero-Malaria Target.” The day is celebrated to spread awareness about malaria disease and to promote efforts to prevent malaria.



The medicines which was presented by the Marketing Manager for Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Abdulai-Musah Sabonkudi and Head of Corporate Affairs, Tobinco Group of Companies, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and other staff of the Group was received by the Director-General of the Welfare Department of the Ghana Police Service, Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Head of Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketia Yeboah and other senior police officers.



On behalf of the Executive Chairman, Nana Amo Tobbin I, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Tobinco Group of Companies, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour pledged the company’s support to the government of Ghana to reach the zero-malaria target.



Mr Dwumfour who noted how malaria was affecting many Ghanaians, said the donation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility adding that, Tobinco has been at the forefront in the fight against Malaria over three decades now through the manufacturing and distribution of quality drugs in the country and the sub-region.

Mr. Dwumfour noted Entrance Pharmaceuticals, which is extending its tentacles across the West Africa Sub-region is already into the production of Artenate Injection, another efficacious Malaria medicine. Entrance Pharmaceuticals is ISO certified 2017.



He urged the public to ensure clean and safe environment, embark on individual and group cleanup exercises in their respective areas in order to eliminate malaria.



The Marketing Manager for Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company Limited,



Abdulai-Musah Sabonkudi expressed worry over how malaria had claimed many lives in the past two decades.



He, therefore, underscored the need for the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Company Limited to provide quality medications that will enable government achieve its zero-malaria target.



He reiterated that to support government achieve this goal, the company will not only limit the donation to the Police Hospital but will also present the malaria medicines across the country.

For her part, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah expressed gratitude to the Tobinco Group of Companies for the gesture.



She said the medicine will not only benefit the police but also the general public, adding that they will make sure the medicines are put to good use.



Maame Tiwaa who noted that Malaria is one of the diseases that has affected almost everyone, called on the public to join forces with government to eradicate it totally.



She also urged the public to ensure they clean their environment continuously in order to end malaria.



She advised the public not to self-medicate when they feel sick, urging them to go and test for malaria before they treat it.