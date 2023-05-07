Malaria Eradication: Bliss GVS Pharma donates anti malaria drugs to Sunyani Regional Hospital

A file photo

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana as part its effort and commitment to malaria eradication in Ghana has continue it's nationwide support towards the fight against the spread of the virus to Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, a major pharmaceutical company in the country, has donated a significant amount of antimalarial and other essential medicines to the Sunyani Regional Hospital to help combat the disease.



Malaria is a major health challenge in Ghana being declared as a leading cause of illness and mortality in the country, particularly among children under the age of five.



To help address this critical public health issue, Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana has donated antimalarial to the Sunyani Regional Hospital, to support the prevention and control efforts in the country.



The donation which includes a range of antimalarial medications, among others, the company also presented artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), like LONART, and P-ALAXIN which are recommended by the World Health Organization as the first-line treatment for uncomplicated malaria.



GSUNATE Injections, GSUNATE suppositories, CLAMOXIN Injections, and GACET suppositories were among the medicines donated at a cost of One hundred thousand (Ghc100,000.00) Ghanaian Cedis.

The representative of Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, Sunyani Region Mr. Augustine said "Our donation of antimalarial reflects our ongoing efforts to support the fight against malaria and to ensure that people have access to the medications they need to stay healthy."



The managing director of Bliss GVS Pharma, Mr. Gagan Sharma, being very much concerned about the usage of fake antimalarial treatments in the country said it is the company's main objective to provide high-quality medications to combat the spread of malaria in Ghana and beyond.



Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana's antimalarial donation is part of the company's act for Africa campaign to eradicate malaria in Ghana and other African countries.



Mr. Samuel Dodzi the Administrator of the Sunyani Regional Hospital who received the donation expressed his gratitude to Bliss GVS Pharma for the donation and noted that the anti-malaria drugs would go a long way in helping the hospital to provide effective treatment to patients.



The company's philanthropic efforts reflect the private sector's role in advancing global health equity and supporting the government to reduce the burden of infectious diseases and improve health outcomes for all.