Malaria saps a lot of resources from Africa, we must eradicate it - Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah

Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah

A microbiologist of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital and the Central Region Chairman of Ghana Association Of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dr. Nelson Ekow Kumah has postulated that malaria eradication is feasible and practicable.

According to him Algeria which is in Africa has been able to eradicate malaria and same can be done across the entire continent and Ghana in particular.



In a telephone conversation with DC Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 which is World Malaria Day, he said the theme for this year is 'Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement'.



He indicated that Africa spends about US$12 billion annually on malaria treatment and that amount of money could have been invested in other areas of our economy than on malaria.



"We spend US$12 billion every year to treat malaria. Ghana spends 20% of our income on health delivery on malaria treatment. Every family in Ghana spend 71% of their income on malaria treatment. This proves that we're spending too much on malaria", he stated.



With this, Dr. Nelson Kumah counseled that "If all of us would appreciate that it's our responsibility to fight malaria, then monies the world, Africa and families spend on malaria treatment could be set aside for others purposes".



The Microbiologist further indicated that the time has come for governments in Africa to begin to engineer innovative ways, have the courage to do the necessary investments geared towards fighting and eradicating malaria from the continent.

The Central Region Chairman of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists said "It's time for all and sundry to put our shoulders to the wheel in eradicating malaria."



On malaria diagnosis, Dr. Kumah said, "Standard Medical Laboratories are vital in the fight against malaria '.This is because Medical Laboratory Scientists play pivotal role in the diagnosis and treatment of Malaria. He pleaded with Government to ensure the establishment of well-equipped medical Laboratories in all health facilities to help with the diagnosis of Malaria



"With respect to the part of the theme for this year which states 'invest and implement', "Once the individuals have access to standard medical Laboratories in all health facilities it will reduce misdiagnosis and drug resistance".



Quoting some statics he revealed about three thousand, nine hundred and thirteen (3,913) working days are lost due to malaria infection. Once one get infected by malaria, it's impossible for one to go to work.



"If we'll rise and begin to follow all laid down protocols regarding eradicating malaria, we can eradicate malaria. We can eradicate malaria from Ghana, West Africa, Africa and the world", he ended.