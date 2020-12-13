Male sexual abuse is real, let’s fight it - Dr. Agnes Ntibanyuruwa

Deputy UNFPA rep, Agnes Ntibanyuruwa presenting the items

Deputy Representative of the United Nations Population Fund, Ghana, Dr. Agnes Ntibanyuruwa has called on the government and all relevant stakeholders to avoid undermining sexual crimes against men.

Speaking at UNFPA’s climax of the 16 Days of Activism Arts Exhibition, she lamented the seeming disregard for cases of sexual abuse against males.



She said that matters concerning sexual abuse must be dealt with appropriately without biases.



“Although a majority of victims and survivors of domestic violence are female, there are a whole lot of males suffering a similar fate and going through some abuse. Human rights for males and females must be protected and ensure with equal seriousness. The fight against gender-based violence is not a girl issue nor a boy issue, so all must come on board in fighting against it.”

Dr. Ntibanyuruwa also urged the entire populace to join hands in fighting the menace of sex-related violence.



She further called on the government to intensify the implementation of laws protecting men against violence and making it easier for men to report such cases.