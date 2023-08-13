Malfunctioning traffic lights at Okponglo causing accidents

The traffic light from Bawaleshi is not working

The Okponglo intersection located at Legon in Accra has become a dangerous road to ply due to the frequent accidents as a result of some malfunctioning traffic lights at the spot.

Although most of the traffic lights at the junction are either worn out or need to be fixed, the traffic light from the Bawaleshi stretch heading towards University of Ghana is the most threatening to drivers who ply the road.



For about a year now, the traffic light has been malfunctional and drivers have to use their discretion to stop or move whenever it's their turn.



The most difficult part of the issue is that drivers plying the route for the first time mostly find it difficult to move since no signal shows if the light has turned green or otherwise.



When GhanaWeb visited the area, some of the drivers disclosed that they sometimes fear that they might end up being crashed by vehicles because of the absence of functioning lights.

One of the hawkers at the Okponglo traffic light recounted that there have been many occasions when the malfunctioning traffic lights have led to accidents.



Currently, the only way there is sanity on the road is when the police officers act as traffic wardens but in their absence there is mostly chaos on the road.



Most of the drivers who spoke to GhanaWeb called on the government as a matter of urgency to fix the traffic lights to avoid loss of lives in the future.