Mali needs a responsible govt now – Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on ECOWAS leaders to work towards the immediate resolution of the political crisis in Mali.

Speaking at Peduase in Ghana at a meeting with ECOWAS leaders over the tension in Mali, the President said terrorists are taking advantage of the situation to settle ad dominate the region.



“My reason for this meeting is simple: we need to bring finality to our deliberations of Mali because that country can longer afford any delay in putting a responsible government in place following the events of 18th August when our colleague His Excellency Ibrahim Abubakar Keita was an object of a coup in his country. Terrorists are taking advantage of the situation to flex their muscles even more,” he said.

He stated: “Today is supposed to be the day that the military junta in Mali is to put in a place a government that responds to the criteria we set out at our last summit on August 28, 2020. That has not been done.



The circumstances of life in Mali require that that closure be brought to the matter now and it is my belief that the face to face meeting between us representing the ECOWAS community and the military leaders in Bamako affords us with the best opportunity to find a firm resolution. Fortunately, the military leaders have also responded positively to my invitation and are here to meet with us. I felt it’s prudent for us before meeting them to consent amongst ourselves and agree on a common position”.

