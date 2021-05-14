Mallam Akura kidnappers free captive

19 year old man, who was kidnaped by gun wielding men

A 19-year-old man, who was kidnaped by gun wielding men, three weeks ago at Mallam Akura, near Bonakye, in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region, has been freed by his captors.

Five more suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the kidnap, bringing the number of suspects to nine.



They are Ali Osman, 25,Abubakar Briamah, 37, Ibrahim Umaru, 33,Duada Haman,22, and Albert Zigi,40.



The acing Public Affairs Officer of the Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in, Accra, yesterday, said that the five suspects have been remanded into police custody, by Kpassa Magistrate Court.



He stated that the victim would be issued with police medical form to attend hospital and assist the police in investigations.



The Ghanaian Times in its Tuesday, May 4,2021, issue, reported that four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 19-year-old man at MallamAkura.

The suspects according to the report are Osman Haman, 59, Alhaji Alidu Dogo, 35, Asmewu Saliu, 36, and Mahamadu Ibrahim, 45.



ASP Nchor said the four have been remanded in police custody by the Jasikan Circuit Court to re-appear on May 17, 2021.



He said on April 24, the accused alleged to be part of a group of Fulani herdsmen all wielding guns went to Mallam Akura and kidnapped the victim from his father’s kraal and made away GH¢600, and fled to an unknown destination.



ASP Nchor said on April 28, through police-public cooperation, the accused were arrested at their hideouts in Nkwanta.



The police PRO stated that other persons, believed to be part of the kidnapping syndicate, were hiding in Accra and Tema and keeping the victim.

He mentioned their names as Alhaji Saliu Mahama, Alhaji Sumaila, Ganga Ali Malama, Amadu Korlbajii, Adamu Malama and Duada Sumaila.



ASP Nchor stated that efforts were underway to rescue the victim and apprehend the suspects.



He appealed to the public to provide reliable information that would lead to the rescue and arrest of the suspects.