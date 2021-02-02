Mallam market traders unwilling to wear face mask

File Photo of a nose mask

In the wake of the upsurge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, some traders at the Mallam market still refuses to adhere to the safety protocols put in place to curb the spread.

Some traders at the Mallam market claimed that the reopening of schools defeats the purpose of any other protocol, whiles others blame politicians for the upsurge especially political activities during the December 7th Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a tour of the market observed that even though veronica bucket had been placed at the entrance of the market and most stores it was not in use.



Most traders also had their mask under their chin, some not wearing at all, and no social distancing, and activities going on as if the disease never existed.



In an interview with the GNA, Madam Esinu Goka, said, "Since students are back to school, it means the cases are decreasing, because I believe the President can't endanger the lives of our children if the COVID-19 is still with us".

A 28-year-old "kayayoo" told the GNA that, "it's God that protects us, so I can't contract the disease, and besides the mask is not the solution to the problem".



A mobile money merchant at the entrance of the market, told the GNA that, "I asked a client to wear his mask before talking to me, and he asked me to show him a victim before he will put it on".



She added that, she felts the market was no longer safe, because activities were ongoing normal and the safety protocols were not been strictly adhered to.