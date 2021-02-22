Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS win World Robotics and Coding Competition

MEGHIS’ Robotic Stars

A secondary school in Ghana has won the World Robotics and Coding competition for the second consecutive time.

The Methodist Girls Senior High School (MEGHIS) won the competition by beating the Avenues FLL MG Team from the Avenue World School in the United States.



The two teams made it to the grand finale out of 5000 teams.



MEGHIS’ Robotic Stars using method K20 as its coding key won after going through six competitive stages of the final competition per a Graphic report.



The competition, also known as CoderZ Juniors League was powered by Intelik/Robogroup from the USA and Israel.



This year’s edition held virtually was made up of 12 regional groups from Africa, Europe, Asia, North and South America.

The Operational challenge for the competition, named BasketBot, is a robotics and coding competition that allows participants to code robots to draw balls from baskets into their zones.



Participants were given a period of one week to code and submit before the final competition.



A team from MEGHIS called on Executives of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to officially share the good news.



“Your achievement will go down into the archives and your names and that of the school have been written in gold for generations unborn to learn from”.



“Keep your heads high and remain focused on your studies as you have already demonstrated your prowess to excel in academic pursuit beyond the shores of Ghana.”