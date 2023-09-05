Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council enforces noise ban ahead of Ohum Odwira Festival

Nana Yirenkyi I, the Mampong Akuapem Apesemakehene

The Mampong Akuapem Traditional Council has imposed a noise ban in preparation for this year's Ohum Odwira festival, effective from Monday, September 4, 2023.

The ban, which will last for two weeks, encompasses all activities involving noise-making, including funerals.



Nana Yirenkyi I, the Mampong Akuapem Apesemakehene, revealed this information during a media briefing.



He emphasized the importance of adhering to the ban and warned that anyone who defied the directive would face consequences.



The traditional council, in collaboration with the Mampong police, will ensure strict enforcement of the ban to maintain the tranquility required for the festival's observance



The Ohum Odwira festival is a prominent and culturally significant celebration observed by the Akuapem people of Ghana, particularly in the Akuapem Traditional Area, which includes towns and villages like Mampong Akuapem, Akropong, and Aburi.



This festival is celebrated annually to commemorate the rich history, traditions, and heritage of the Akuapem people.

